Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.97.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.