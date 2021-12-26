M&T Bank Corp Acquires 798 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

