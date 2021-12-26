M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $24,770,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $2,310,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $46,322,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $332,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $160.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 660,936 shares worth $121,433,853. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

