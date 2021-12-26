M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth $11,869,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth $1,588,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Ranpak by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 273,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ranpak by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 556,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACK opened at $35.54 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -444.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

