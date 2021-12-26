M&T Bank Corp Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after buying an additional 166,311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

