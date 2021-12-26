M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,038 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 506,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 457,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

