M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,188 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.