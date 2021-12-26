M&T Bank Corp Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

