Nabox Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Nabox has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nabox has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.96 or 0.08035872 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00074200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.35 or 0.99834641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00052638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,540,771,286 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

