Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $3.87 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Nano has a market capitalization of $515.68 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00007630 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00021168 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.