Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII opened at $182.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.38 and a 200 day moving average of $199.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

