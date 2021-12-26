Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,179,000 after buying an additional 199,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the period.

SPEM opened at $41.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51.

