Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,997 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 589.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $80.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

