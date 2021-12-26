Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.02 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

