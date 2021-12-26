Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 494 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $136.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $109.99 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29.

