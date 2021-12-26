New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $42,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,067,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.23 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.34. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

