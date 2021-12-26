New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $41,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 694,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

