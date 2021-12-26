New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92,878 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $51,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $227.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.16. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

