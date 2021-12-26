New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zynga were worth $45,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 129.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

