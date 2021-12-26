New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baidu were worth $50,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

