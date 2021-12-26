News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,839. News has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. News’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in News by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of News by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,386,000 after acquiring an additional 665,970 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.