NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 207,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.70. The company has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

