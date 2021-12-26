NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NICE by 7.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after buying an additional 292,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 113,650 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in NICE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after acquiring an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $306.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.