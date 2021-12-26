NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $176.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 94.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $239,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

