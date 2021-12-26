Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 368,767 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 103.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 368,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

