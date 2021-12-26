Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 327,880 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BOX were worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,010. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.