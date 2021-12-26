Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 100,127 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,127 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $66.59 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.