Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 167,562 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 102.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,562 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

