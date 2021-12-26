Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 100.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,621 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

