Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 187,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 9,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

NSC traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

