Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $92.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. 3,188,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21. Novartis has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 31.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $8,392,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

