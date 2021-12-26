NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 364.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day moving average of $233.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

