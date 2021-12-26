Nvwm LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $113.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

