Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.48 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

