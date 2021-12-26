Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,795.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 122.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 445,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

