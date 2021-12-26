Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $435.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

