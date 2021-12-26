Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 467,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,422,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.45 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

