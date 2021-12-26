Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.