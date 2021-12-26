Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 65.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE:HASI opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

