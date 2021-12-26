Oasis Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $276.20 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $276.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

