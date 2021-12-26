Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $348.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.