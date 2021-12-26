Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,181,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $85,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in Omnicom Group by 483.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

