Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up 28.1% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned about 4.21% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $55,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,348 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,571,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 601,487 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,927,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTBD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.91. 624,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,675. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

