Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Reaches $59.17 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $59.17 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.20 or 0.08059552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,294.04 or 1.00080865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,749,532 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.