PARSIQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $741,869.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $62.96 million and $741,869.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00380938 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008550 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $627.82 or 0.01257236 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.