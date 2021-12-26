Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.42) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

LON HFD opened at GBX 341.80 ($4.52) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 319.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 254.50 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £680.58 million and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

