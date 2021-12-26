PegNet Hits Market Cap of $4.18 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $93.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 428.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.44 or 0.08051588 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,160.95 or 0.99834677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00073133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

