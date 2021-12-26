Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $103.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.47.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $51.40. 3,156,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

