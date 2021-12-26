Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $82,475.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 68,049,231 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

