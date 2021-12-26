Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Pharming Group has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

